Mumbai BMW Coastal Road Crash: Sole Survivor Aditya Oswal Tells Police He Cannot Recall Accident That Killed 3 | X - UjjwalDobhal

Mumbai: Aditya Oswal, the lone survivor of the fatal Mumbai Coastal Road crash that claimed the lives of three youths, has reportedly told police that he does not remember anything about the accident.

The crash occurred on September 20 when a BMW plunged nearly 75 feet from a second-level ramp of the Coastal Road near Haji Ali.

Survivor unable to recall accident

According to reports, police officers visited the hospital to record Oswal's statement but found him in a weak condition.

“He is finding it difficult to speak and walk properly. It will take some more time for his complete recovery. When we asked him about the accident, he said he did not remember anything,” a police source told, reported TOI.

During the interaction, officers reportedly asked Oswal why he was in hospital. He told them he was undergoing treatment for an injury to his hand.

Doctors treating Oswal have reportedly advised police against subjecting him to intensive questioning until he recovers.

BMW plunged from Coastal Road ramp

The accident occurred at around 5.03 am on Sept 20, 2026, when a black BMW bearing registration number DD-01-C-6302 was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

When the car reached the northbound stretch of the Coastal Road near Lala College and Lotus Jetty, it fell from the bridge into an area where construction work was underway.

All four occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai. However, doctors declared three of them dead.

Three youths died in crash

Police identified the deceased as Dhairya Sheth, 17, Aditya Jakasania, 19, and Shanay Gajjar, 21. Gajjar was reportedly driving the car, which belonged to his family.

Following the accident, Tardeo police registered a first information report (FIR) naming all four youths.

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