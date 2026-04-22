Mumbai Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Chaos, Becomes Viral Sensation | Video

Mumbai Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Chaos, Becomes Viral Heroine | X @thekashpost

Mumbai: She has become the heroine of Mumbai. Ms Grewal (we got her name from her Mercedes car registration number) has rightly become an overnight social media sensation for boldly confronting a senior cabinet minister Girish Mahajan and the traffic police at Worli on Tuesday. The BJP's women's wing had organised a rally at the Dome on Annie Besant Road, Worli, to protest the opposition's refusal to support the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. Thousands of ``karyakartas" were ferried in several vehicles and several VIPs attended the rally. There was utter chaos with the traffic police failing to regulate vehicular movement. This resulted in a huge traffic jam on the arterial road.

BJP Rally Causes Chaos

In a video clip, which went viral, an angry Mrs Grewal could he heard yelling at the top of her voice that she was stuck in the traffic for an hour and she was on her way to pick up her child from school. Clad in yellow shorts and sporting a cap, she walked up angrily to Mahajan, who was seen with a posse of his party workers and policemen and asked him to ``get out." She said a number of people were waiting in their cars helplessly. She said instead of blocking the road, the protestors could have gone to the nearby ground.

In an instant she articulated the frustration of lakhs of Mumbaikars who have been suffering from ``VIP culture" for several decades. The traffic police routinely block roads so that the convoys of ``netas" can whizz past unmindful of the gross inconvenience they create for the public. In the past, there have been incidents when even ambulances have been held up because of what the traffic police call ``VIP movement."

A woman confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over traffic chaos caused by a BJP protest in Mumbai on the Women’s Reservation Bill protest march. Opposition backed her stance.



- @vinivdvc reports



Video: Special Arrangement#protest #women pic.twitter.com/J1iKi7MnEd — The Kashpost (کاش پوسٹ) (@thekashpost) April 22, 2026

Viral Video Clip

Noted civic activist and co-convenor of The Petition Group Dr Gaurang Vora said ``we fully support this woman. It is high time politicians are told that the common man will not tolerate their misbehaviour anymore." Another activist Dr Avisha Kulkarni observed ``before elections politicans come to our doorsteps with folded hands seeking votes and once elected they behave arrogantly. Look at the thousands of illegal hoardings they put up round the year in flagrant contempt of the Bombay high court order. The problem is that government officials, including the police, are afraid to take action because they depend on the politicians for their transfers and postings." Cardiologist Dr Sandeep Rane said his hospital operates several ambulances and often they face hindrances during political processions, rallies and movement of leaders. ``It is high time common people are given priority over politicians."

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The protest march, which began from Jamboree Maidan in Worli, was taken up to NSCI Dome on Annie Besant Road. Due to this heavy traffic congestion was witnessed all alone the route vastly inconveniencing motorists, bus travellers and pedestrians.

Since it was a working day, parents had come to pick up their children after school. This included Ms Grewal had also come to the Worli area to pick up her child. However, due to the traffic jam caused by the BJP’s march, she was unable to spot her child’s school bus and had been stuck in traffic for nearly an hour. Worried that the bus might leave and anxious about her child’s whereabouts, she lost her temper.

The agitated woman was stuck in traffic in her Mercedes-Benz E250 CDI (DL9CQ9829). As per the vehicle registration details, the car is registered in the name of Harmohinder Singh Gerwal, with the address listed as D-46, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi.

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