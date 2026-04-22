Mumbai: Brahma Kumaris Inaugurates New Meditation Centre In Malad

Brahma Kumaris inaugurate new meditation centre in Malad with dignitaries in attendance | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: The Brahma Kumaris organisation has inaugurated a new meditation centre in Malad.

Inauguration ceremony

The centre at Liberty Garden, Road No. 1, was inaugurated on Saturday, with the ceremony led by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. The event was held in the presence of senior members of the Brahma Kumaris organisation, Jayanti Didi and Divya Didi.

Dignitaries in attendance

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, director Umesh Shukla, and singer Shaan attended as chief guests, while Kavita Seth and MLA Aslam Shaikh were guests at the inauguration.

Focus on peace and positivity

Gehlot praised the organisation’s contribution to society, expressing hope that the new centre would promote peace and positivity. Jayanti Didi highlighted introspection as key to inner peace, while Divya Didi emphasised the power of positive thinking and meditation.

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Cultural performances and programmes

Subhash Ghai spoke about the importance of positivity. Shukla shared his personal experience with meditation. Musical performances by Shaan and Kavita Seth added to the event.

Sister Neeraja, in charge of the new centre, welcomed guests and informed attendees about free meditation courses and programmes offered at the facility.

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