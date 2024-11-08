 Mumbai Woman Claims SP Leader Abu Azmi's Associates Attacked Her, Tore Her Clothes For Complaining Over Garbage & Gutters In Govandi; Video
The woman, seen in the video, claims she went to Abu Azmi’s office to complain about the ongoing issues of garbage and overflowing gutters in the Rafiq Nagar area of Govandi. She further alleges that upon raising her grievances, SP leader Fahad Azmi and his associates attacked her and the people accompanying her.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A video has surfaced online alleging that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi's associates assaulted a woman and several men in his constituency, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi in Mumbai. The woman, seen in the video, claims she went to Abu Azmi’s office to complain about the ongoing issues of garbage and overflowing gutters in the Rafiq Nagar area of Govandi. She further alleges that upon raising her grievances, SP leader Fahad Azmi and his associates attacked her and the people accompanying her.

Video Shows Woman's Clothes Ripped, Acquaintances Injured

In the video, the woman shows her torn clothes, which she claims were ripped during the assault. Additionally, three to four men, who allegedly accompanied her, are seen with torn clothes and visible injuries. One of the men appears to be bleeding. Towards the end of the clip, they mention their intent to file a formal complaint with the police regarding the incident.

However, there is currently no independent verification of these claims. The Samajwadi Party has not issued a statement and the local police have also yet to comment officially on the matter.

article-image

Fierce Battle In Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency

This incident comes at a critical time, as Maharashtra's Assembly elections are around the corner, with intense focus on the Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mankhurd. This seat, where over half of the population is Muslim, is expected to witness a fierce contest. The race is primarily between SP state president and sitting MLA Abu Azmi and Nawab Malik from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Additionally, a third candidate, Suresh Patil from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has added further unpredictability to the contest. Patil becomes the second candidate from the Mahayuti alliance contesting the seat, with Nawab Malik being in the fray. The BJP, which previously stated it would not support Malik, has backed Patil in the race.

