Mumbai: Woman booked for submitting fake death certificate of 'brother' to close stalking case at Marine Drive police station

The Azad Maidan Police have booked a woman for producing a fake death certificate of an accused who had been booked for stalking charges at Marine Drive police station. According to police, the accused woman have a fake certificate of death to help the criminal roam scot free. She has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery.

According to police, during the investigation of a death certificate submitted at the Killa Court, it was found that the accused booked for stalking charges at Marine Drive police station, whose certificate was submitted, was a fake. During the probe, it was revealed that the Gram Panchayat, from where the certificate was allegedly issued, had no record of it whatsoever.

When the Marine Drive police were cross checking the claims made by a Dipika Taraikar, who posed as the alleged deceased's sister while submitting the fake death certificate. Moreover, when the police questioned the father of the accused booked for stalking, he also said that his son was alive and well.

Based on these findings, it was revealed that the woman, Taraikar, who posed as the sister of the accused booked for stalking had submitted a fake death certificate, as well as an application to close the case, under false pretenses. Subsequently, the woman was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery charges.

ALSO READ Badnawar: Man booked for sexually assaulting tribal woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:00 PM IST