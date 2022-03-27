Badnawar: Man booked for sexually assaulting tribal woman

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police booked a crane operator from Chapra, Bihar for sexually assaulting a tribal married woman in a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Badnawar police station.

The complainant told police that accused Sanjay Yadav, a crane operator and a resident of Tetarpur village in Chapra district of Bihar outraged her modest on March 16, when she was alone at home. Narrating her plight, she said that about a couple of months back, Sanjay took a small portion of their house on rent.

On March 16, her husband had gone to another village for some work. The accused Sanjay forcibly took her to his room when the victim was in her backyard, where he outraged her modesty. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to narrate this to anyone.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:28 PM IST