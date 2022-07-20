Mumbai: Woman booked for murder of daughter with intellectual disability, denied bail | Representative Photo

A 41-year-old woman Shraddha Patyane, accused of murdering her daughter with intellectual disability and portraying it as a suicide last month, was last Friday denied bail by a sessions court in Dindoshi.

The court considered the injuries in the 19-year-old victim’s post-mortem report while denying her the relief. The report, the court noted, mentioned several injuries on the face, lips and chin among others. The court said further that in the absence of any eye-witness, it would be hasty to conclude that it was a suicide. Additional Sessions Judge Shridhar M. Bhosale pointed out that the investigation is still in progress and considering the nature of the offence, it is not a proper stage to release Patyane on bail.

On June 15, the police received a call that a girl residing in an apartment of Sahar Road, Andheri has died by suicide.

The police went to the spot and found 19-year-old Vaishnavi Patyane lying on the floor on a mat. Her mother and father were present and the police were told that the girl had died by suicide. The investigation found that the mother had strangled the girl when they were alone at home as she was upset with her condition.

The mother had claimed bail on the ground that she had been arrested only on suspicion and had not played any role in her daughter’s death. She said that she is falsely implicated and has two young children who have no one to look after as her husband is out at work.

The prosecution had opposed her plea and produced the opinion of a doctor who had opined that there is least possibility of a person of such intellectual disability to die by suicide, but also not ruled out the possibility.

