Mumbai Woman Booked For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹14.42 Lakh Worth Of Valuables Sent From Dubai | File Pic

Mumbai: A woman has been booked by the Sahar Police for allegedly misappropriating gold jewellery, iPhones, a laptop, and other valuables worth ₹14.42 lakh that were entrusted to her by a Dubai-based businessman for delivery to his wife in Mumbai.

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The accused has been identified as Mehjabeen Mohammad Imran, against whom a case of criminal breach of trust has been registered. According to the police, the complainant, Kausari Rajput (32), stated that her husband, Umar Rajput, has been residing in Dubai for business purposes since June 2026. Umar had known Mehjabeen for nearly seven years and had even arranged accommodation for her during her stay in Dubai.

While in Dubai, Umar purchased several expensive items for his wife, including two 50-gram gold bangles, a 50-gram gold chain, a laptop, an iPhone 16 Pro, an iPhone 17 Pro, chocolates, and other valuables, with a total value of ₹14.42 lakh.

As Umar was unable to return to India on time, he allegedly entrusted the valuables, along with the original purchase bills, to Mehjabeen and requested her to hand them over to his wife after arriving in Mumbai.

On June 30, Mehjabeen arrived at Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport from Dubai. Kausari Rajput and her brother-in-law went to the airport to collect the luggage. However, they returned empty-handed after the accused allegedly failed to hand over the items.

The complainant later tried contacting Mehjabeen, but her phone was initially disconnected and was subsequently switched off. A co-passenger informed the family that all the luggage was in Mehjabeen's possession. It was thereafter discovered that she had disappeared after leaving the airport.

The complainant also visited Mehjabeen's residence in Trombay, only to learn that she had not returned home. After repeated attempts to contact her failed and the valuables were not returned, the family approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the Sahar Police have registered a case against Mehjabeen Mohammad Imran for alleged criminal breach of trust. Further investigation is underway.