Mumbai Woman Arrested In High-Profile Forgery Case Following Bombay High Court Observations

Mumbai: A case of alleged forgery and cheating has been registered following serious observations made by the Bombay High Court in Interim Application No. 1767/2020 in Suit No. 367/2023, filed in the matter of Shaikh Construction versus Romell Housing LLP and others. In this matter, Mumbai Police's Property cell arrested one lady identified as Sultana Kamruddin Shaikh from Borivali.

Suspicious Documents Found

During the proceedings, two separate documents—a General Power of Attorney (GPA) and an Irrevocable General Power of Attorney (IGPOA)—were found to bear the same registration number (BDR-6/4665/2010), despite being different instruments. This raised suspicion regarding the authenticity of the documents.

No Record of IGPOA

Upon verification of official records, the Co-Sub Registrar, Mumbai No. 18, Borivali, reported that no registration corresponding to the alleged IGPOA existed in their records. Based on these findings and pursuant to directions of the High Court, a case of forgery and cheating was registered at Kasturba Marg Police Station under Various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Probe Transferred to Crime Branch

Considering the gravity and scope of the offence, as noted by the High Court, the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch. Accordingly, Crime Branch Unit registered Crime Offence and constituted a “Special Investigation Team” (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe. The Property Cell of the Crime Branch, Mumbai, is currently carrying out further investigation.

Suspect Traced and Arrested

During the course of investigation, on February 21, 2026, the alleged holder (constituted attorney) of the disputed IGPOA, identified as Sultana Kamruddin Shaikh, was traced to her residence at Plot No. 102, A Wing, Sugra Apartment, Pathanwadi, Kurar Village, Malad (East), Mumbai.

Upon inquiry, investigators found prima facie evidence suggesting her active involvement in the offence. In view of the High Court’s serious observations regarding the allegedly forged IGPOA and the need for a thorough investigation, she was arrested in connection with the case.

Further Investigation Underway

Police are continuing to interrogate the arrested accused. The investigation is focused on tracing the origins of the alleged forged IGPOA and identifying any property transactions carried out on its basis. Authorities are also probing the involvement of other individuals who may have assisted in preparing the alleged forged document, including those responsible for creating fake stamps and seals, as well as any persons who used the disputed IGPOA for property dealings. Further action will be taken against all those found involved as the investigation progresses.

