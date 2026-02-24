High-Profile Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Actress Arrested For Operating As Agent | Representational Image - File Photo

Thane: In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, the Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has allegedly dismantled a high-profile sex racket operating out of a hotel in the Wagle Estate area. The operation led to the arrest of an actress, originally hailing from Bihar, who was allegedly orchestrating the illicit trade.

The Operation

Acting on precise intelligence regarding illegal activities at a local hotel, the AHTU team laid a strategic trap. During the raid, officials successfully rescued two women who had been brought to the city for the purpose of flesh trade.

The primary accused, an actress whose identity is currently being withheld pending further investigation, was apprehended at the scene.

Financial Details and Motive

Preliminary investigations have revealed a startling shift in the accused’s career path. Sources indicate that uncertainty and a lack of steady work in the entertainment industry drove the actress to become a mediator/agent for the racket.

The investigation uncovered that the actress was charging a commission of ₹15,000 per transaction.

It is alleged that she used her connections within the industry to lure and exploit women facing financial hardships.

Also Watch:

Legal Action

A formal case has been registered at the Wagle Estate Police Station under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

"The rescue of the victims remains our priority. We are currently investigating the broader network to identify other associates and potential victims involved in this syndicate," stated a senior official from the Thane AHTU.

The rescued women have been sent to a rehabilitation center, while the Wagle Estate Police continue to lead the deeper probe into the racket’s logistical and financial backers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/