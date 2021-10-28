Mumbai: Woman and mother assault traffic cops in Malad over tinted windows and double parking, booked

The Malad Police have booked two women for allegedly assaulting a traffic cop and an inspector from Nirbhaya squad on Tuesday evening in a market at Malad (W). The traffic police had stopped the women as the car they were in had tinted glass and it was double parked, but one them grew aggressive and attacked the police. The woman and her mother have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and but they are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident near a shopping centre at Malad, wherein the accused, Shivani Deepak Kediya and her mother Lakshmi, both residents of Poddar Park in Malad, had allegedly double parked their vehicle which also had tinted sheets on the windows.

When the traffic cops approached the woman and asked her to step out of the car, Shivani turned aggressive and manhandled the cops after which, Rital Parule, an inspector with the Nirbhaya Squad, came to settle the matter. However, Shivani, in a fit of rage, allegedly pushed Parule, which escalated the matter.

Shivani and her mother Lakshmi, allegedly caused a commotion by refusing to back down. Soon, a team from Malad police station registered a First Information Report against Shivani and her mother Lakshmi Kediya, acting on traffic police personnel's complaint.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force (section 352), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (section 353), intentional insult (section 504), criminal intimidation (section 506) and common intention (section 34), said Dhananjay Ligade, senior inspector of Malad police station. He also said that a notice has been issued to both accused and arrests are yet to be made.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:30 PM IST