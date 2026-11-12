Mumbai: Woman And 13-Year-Old Girl Suffer Burns In LPG Cylinder Flash Fire In Andheri East

Two injured women were taken to Cooper Hospital after an LPG cylinder flash fire at Bombari Chawl in Andheri East | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Two females, including a minor, sustained burn injuries due to a flash fire from an LPG cylinder on Thursday night. The incident took place at around 7.35 pm at Bombari Chawl, near Khandeshwar Mandir, Kajuwadi, Chakala, Andheri East. The fire was extinguished at 8 pm.

Two Women Sustain Burn Injuries

The injured have been identified as Rutika Gaud (35), who sustained 25% burns, and Neha Gaud (13), who sustained 14% burns. Both were taken to Cooper Hospital and their condition is stable, officials said.

As per the BMC Disaster Management Cell report, “The fire was caused by a flash fire from the main valve of an LPG cylinder and was confined to the LPG cylinder's main valve, wearing apparel of two female persons, diya and other items in the kitchen of Room No. 2, on the ground floor of a ground plus one-storey structure, covering an area of approximately 3 x 3 sq. ft.”

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“Two female persons sustained burn injuries and were shifted to Cooper Hospital by Police Van. Agencies including Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, 108 Ambulance and Ward Staff were deployed on the spot,” it added.

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