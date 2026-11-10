Video: 3 Blasts Rock Mumbai's Sion After Massive Fire Breaks Out Behind Building In Pratiksha Nagar; 1-2 Injured |

Panic gripped Mumbai's Pratiksha Nagar area in Sion after three blasts were reported following a massive fire that broke out behind the L7 building on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred a day after Govardhan Puja and a day before Bhai Dooj, left around one to two people injured. The blasts most likely took place due to cylinders exploding.

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According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in the space between the building and a row of local shops. The flames triggered three blasts, although the exact cause of the fire and the explosions is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, local residents rushed to help the injured, who were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. A large crowd also gathered outside the building after news of the fire spread across the neighbourhood.

Six fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Police personnel also reached the site, while the crowd was dispersed to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of residents.

People who were inside the building at the time of the incident took shelter within its premises, while others rushed out onto the street. Residents of neighbouring buildings also gathered near the spot to ascertain what had happened.

The cause of the fire, the circumstances leading to the three blasts and the extent of the damage are yet to be established.

Further details are awaited.