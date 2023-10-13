Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Introduce 'Stryker Mako Robot' For Hip & Knee Replacement On World Arthritis Day

Wockhardt Hospitals Introduce Stryker Mako Robot For Hip & Knee Replacement On World Arthritis Day | Representational Image

To mark World Arthritis Day, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, have introduced Stryker Mako Robot, a cutting-edge technology for hip and knee replacement, making them the exclusive provider in the region. Touted as a groundbreaking technology, it promises to redefine the standards of precision and patient care in knee and hip replacement.

Benefits of the technology

A doctor pointed out three key benefits of the technology; precision with CT images for detailed joint planning, safety as it offers high control to surgeons, and faster recovery. It also reduces the impact on muscles and tissues, he said. The inaugural procedures with Stryker Mako have witnessed success under Dr Dermot Collopy, a renowned consultant at St. John of God Private Hospital in the Australian city of Perth.

Dr Collopy along with Indian surgeons also performed joint replacement surgeries on two patients with Mako at Wockhardt. Doctors at Wockhardt said that the robotic system ensures precise bone cuts while preserving healthy bone and soft tissue. They said that studies have shown patients experience less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, minimal blood loss and smaller scars with it.

Accustoptm haptic feedback technology

“A key feature includes its Accustoptm haptic feedback technology that ensures the surgeon remains within the virtual boundaries created, thus allowing most accurate bone cuts, positioning of implants and soft tissue preservation,” said a doctor.

With the largest global install base with over 1,500 systems worldwide, over one million successful procedures and more than 350 peer review publications, Mako is one of the world leaders in hard tissue robotics. Dr Sanjay B Londhe, a senior robotic joint replacement surgeon at CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals said that osteoarthritis can affect almost all parts of daily life, making simple tasks challenging.

“Cardiovascular disease and diabetes share risk factors with osteoarthritis and may influence its development. Early detection and management are crucial to maintain healthy joint function,” he said.

