Mumbai witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, 375 fresh infections reported

Mumbai reported a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 300 fresh infections on Sunday, May 29. The city today recorded a total of 375 cases, taking the total case count to 10,64,978 with 19,566 fatalities till now.
However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 95 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)