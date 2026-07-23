Mumbai Witness First Coronary Laser Angioplasty As 52-Year-Old Patient's Blocked 15-Year-Old Heart Stent Successfully Treated |

Mumbai: A 52-year-old Malad resident with a severely blocked 15-year-old heart stent and two additional coronary artery blockages has become the first patient in the Mumbai suburbs to undergo Coronary Excimer Laser Angioplasty, an advanced laser-assisted procedure for treating complex coronary artery disease.

Dhivaji Dhurat had been experiencing increasing chest pain and breathlessness while performing routine activities. Medical evaluation revealed severe in-stent restenosis—a re-narrowing inside a previously implanted stent—along with two other critical coronary blockages.

The advanced procedure was performed at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, after conventional angioplasty techniques failed to adequately open the hardened blockage. Doctors then opted for Coronary Excimer Laser Angioplasty, which uses ultraviolet laser energy to vaporise scar tissue and resistant plaque, allowing successful angioplasty in complex cases.

The procedure was led by Dr. B. C. Kalmath, Director and Head of Cardiac Sciences, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. The team successfully restored blood flow through the blocked stent and treated the patient's two additional coronary blockages during the same sitting. Dhurat recovered well and was discharged the following day.

“The 15-year-old stent had developed severe in-stent restenosis, and conventional balloons were unable to prepare the lesion adequately. Coronary Excimer Laser Angioplasty allowed us to precisely modify the scar tissue, restore the artery and safely complete the procedure. We were also able to treat two additional coronary blockages during the same intervention,” said Dr. Kalmath.

Doctors said Coronary Excimer Laser Angioplasty is reserved for highly complex coronary lesions, particularly severe in-stent restenosis, heavily calcified arteries and chronic thrombotic blockages where routine balloon angioplasty may not be effective. The laser breaks down resistant tissue into microscopic particles, enabling safer and more effective treatment.

“The introduction of Coronary Excimer Laser Angioplasty in the Mumbai suburbs marks a significant advancement for patients with complex coronary artery disease. Earlier, many patients requiring this specialised technology had to travel to tertiary centres. Having this capability closer to home will improve timely access to advanced cardiac care,” Dr. Kalmath added.

Saurabh Gupta, Regional Director, KIMS Hospitals, said the procedure reflects the hospital's commitment to bringing advanced medical technologies to patients in Thane and the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Cardiologists advised people who have previously undergone angioplasty not to ignore recurring chest pain, breathlessness or reduced exercise tolerance, as these symptoms could indicate re-blockage of coronary arteries and require early evaluation.

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