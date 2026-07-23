Mumbai Healthcare Update: Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital To Launch Chemotherapy Services In Sept, Easing Burden On Tata Memorial Hospital

Shatabdi Hospital is preparing to launch chemotherapy services, bringing cancer treatment closer to patients in Mumbai's western suburbs | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: Cancer patients in Mumbai's western suburbs will soon be able to receive chemotherapy treatment closer to home, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set to launch a dedicated chemotherapy ward at the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

The facility is expected to become operational from September, offering major relief to patients who currently travel to Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel for treatment.

Hospital authorities have begun the process of procuring chemotherapy equipment, stocking essential medicines and deploying trained oncologists and nursing staff. The ward will be commissioned after all technical and administrative formalities are completed.

Facility To Open In September

At present, a large number of cancer patients from Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon and adjoining western suburbs depend on Tata Memorial Hospital for chemotherapy, often undertaking long and exhausting journeys for repeated treatment sessions.

"We are in the process of setting up the chemotherapy ward. The required infrastructure and administrative preparations are underway, and we are planning to start the service from September," said Dr Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital.

The new facility is expected to significantly reduce travel time, transportation costs and waiting periods for patients and their families. The benefit will be particularly significant for elderly and critically ill patients, for whom frequent travel to central Mumbai is physically demanding.

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Relief For Tata Hospital

Officials said the decentralisation of chemotherapy services will also help ease the patient load at Tata Memorial Hospital, enabling the country's premier cancer centre to provide faster care to patients requiring specialised treatment.

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