Mumbai: With decline in cases, BMC to operate only four jumbo COVID centres

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now planned to operate only four jumbo covid centres which include Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, NSCI Dome, BKC and Malad Jumbo covid Centre. However, all remaining jumbo covid centres will be shut by next week. This decision comes after the number of cases dropped in Mumbai following which admission in these jumbo centres also decreased.

According to the BMC Dashboard, currently, there are 4,783 active patients in the city, of which 432 are symptomatic and 285 are critical.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said currently there are very less cases in the city and now also only 200 patients are admitted to covid jumbo centres. “Of the 16,473 beds in nine jumbo centres, around 143 beds or less than one per cent are occupied. "It is not practical to run these centres without any occupancy, but we have to be extremely cautious as we may need them later on," he said.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean, BKC jumbo covid centre said, “Currently we have 20 patients and the same condition is at all the jumbo centres. Moreover, the decision of shutting down the covid centre is taken by the Taskforce and administration. However, now we are getting very few patients and most of them are getting discharged in three to four days.”

In the third wave, around 80 per cent of the beds at jumbo centres remained vacant. Currently, one or two wards in NESCO, BKC, Mulund and Kanjurmarg centres are active while all others are on standby. Of the 16,473 beds in nine jumbo centres, around 143 beds or less than one percent are occupied. "It is not practical to run these centres without any occupancy, but we have to be extremely cautious as we may need them later on," Kakani.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:30 PM IST