Mumbai: With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, devotees flock Siddhivinayak temple

After two years since the first lockdown, devotees were back to visitthe Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi for darshan. Now seeking prior online appointment bookings is not required as the government has lifted allthe Covid restrictions.

Suresh Shinde, a devotee said, “It's a good decision to allow people to visit Lord Ganesha whenever they feel like instead of waiting for slots to open. After two long years they will get to visit Siddhivinayak temple for darshan whenever they want. The last was in March 2020 just before the pandemic hit us. Since then it has only been online darshan or booking slots for visit.”

Another devotee, Ankita Nikam said, “Visiting the lord when we feelis good butIthink that the booking and appointment system was better. It controlled crowds and this helped senior citizens and children during darshan.”

Earlier, due to Covid-19 restrictions, most places were running with 50 per cent capacity but on Thursday, the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced lifting of all the restrictions from April 2, marking Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi new year. While theuse of masks was made voluntary.

The state cabinet took the decision unanimously, the chief minister had said, “We thank each and every one for cooperating with the government in these difficulttimes.Itis a new year and we embark on a new beginning. While we lift all the restrictions, weurge citizens to voluntarily follow measures such as use of masks and physical distancing.”

The month of April will also see a number of festivals across various religions like the Ramzan month, Ram Navami, birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022