Mumbai: Winter likely to set in next week

The city had witnessed a sudden drop in minimum temperature to 17°C in the third week of November on account of a cold wave. By Tuesday, however, the temperature will start dropping again, this time signalling the onset of winter.

The cold wave over Maharashtra had seen Mumbai hit a low of 17°C, making this year’s November among the coldest in the past decade.

However, the minimum temperature rose last week due to a weather system over Tamil Nadu, and hovered between 21°C and 23°C.

On Saturday, Santa Cruz recorded a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 34.3°C, with relative humidity 59%. Colaba experienced a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 34.8°C, with 72% relative humidity.

By the middle of next week, however, the minimum temperature is likely to dip below 19°C and stay there for a while, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index was 232 on Saturday, taking the city into the 'poor' category. Experts say the current poor air quality is due to lack of winds.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI of Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad were 256, 143, and 119, respectively.

The main contributors to Mumbai’s poor AQI were Malad (326) and Colaba (310) which were in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Chembur (299), Andheri (245), Bhandup (235), BKC (228), and Worli (201) that were in the ‘poor’ category.