 Mumbai: 'Will Go To NCP(SP) If No Response From BJP,' Says Veteran Leader Eknath Khadse
On Monday, Khadse said that he had joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections at the presence of national party president JP Nadda, but his entry was never officially recognised due to objections from leaders in Maharashtra.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Eknath Khadse | PTI

Mumbai: Veteran politician Eknath Khadse, who has been absent from active politics for several years, is reportedly upset with the BJP high command's delay in formalising his re-entry into the party. On Monday, Khadse said that he had joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections at the presence of national party president JP Nadda, but his entry was never officially recognised due to objections from leaders in Maharashtra. “How can I work in the BJP under such conditions?” Khadse asked.

A banner displayed on Khadse's 72nd birthday sparked political discussions. The banner, put up by officials from the Bodwad Agricultural Produce Market Committee affiliated with the NCP, featured photos of Sharad Pawar, Khadse’s daughter Rohini Khadse, and former NCP district president Ravindra Bhaiyya Patil.

When asked about his return to the BJP, Khadse said, “I had requested to rejoin the BJP, but I received no response. As of now, I am still a member of the NCP. I have submitted my resignation from the NCP to Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil, but they have not accepted it. I remain an NCP MLA. This is my current situation. I will wait a few more days for the BJP. If nothing happens, I will return to my original party, the NCP.”

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Bawankule commented that he is not aware of Khadse's statements regarding his potential rejoining of the BJP. However, he expressed hope that he will continue to cooperate with Khadse, as he did in supporting his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Khadse left the BJP in October 2020 and joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP due to differences with BJP Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and North Maharashtra point person Girish Mahajan.

