Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Unlikely To Re-Join BJP During PM Modi's Jalgaon Visit On August 25

MLC Eknath Khadse | File

Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Thursday said only her father-in-law and former NCP MLC Eknath Khadse can disclose his plans on rejoining the BJP. Even as the BJP is trying to cash in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jalgaon visit on August 25 by organising the Lakhpati Didi programme, there are no signs of Eknath Khadse attending the event.

Khadse announced his decision to join the party during the Lok Sabha elections and it was perceived that the decision was made by the party's central leadership to ensure maximum votes from the Leve Patil community to which Khadse belongs.

When asked, Eknath Khadse clarified that he will not be rejoining the BJP during PM Modi's rally. The Lakhpati Didi programme has been the BJP's ambitious programme and preparations are underway under the guidance of Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan. Raksha Khadse, daughter-inlaw of Ekanth Khadse will also be present at the rally. PM Narendra Modi will award certificates to 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' on August 25.