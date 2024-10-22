 Mumbai: Wife And In-Laws Booked For Abetment After Husband Dies By Suicide In Kandivali East
The victim's brother Sham Admane alleged domestic abuse and disputes led to the tragic incident

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have booked six persons for abetment of suicide after 37-year-old Sham Admane was found dead by hanging in his Kandivali East residence on October 13. Sham’s brother lodged a complaint against his wife Pournima, her two brothers, mother, and other relatives, accusing them of driving him to suicide.

According to the FIR, Sham, a driver from Damu Nagar, lost his first wife in 2008 and married Pournima Awate in 2013. He lived with his three children – two from his first marriage and one with Pournima. Frequent arguments led Pournima to leave for her parents’ home in Pune. In August 2024, after another dispute, she left again. Sham travelled to Pune on October 12 to bring her back, but the next day he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at 11pm at his residence.

After Sham’s funeral, his brother Ram found a video on Sham’s phone. In it, Sham claimed that during his trip to Pune, Pournima, her family members, and another relative assaulted him and prevented him from seeing his children. The video mentioned that this mistreatment led to his decision to take his life.

