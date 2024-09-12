 Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali
Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police registered an FIR against Satyendra Rudral Vishwakarma, 25, for allegedly hitting a dog with his car, causing its death. The case was filed under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 12.

About The Incident

According to the FIR, the complainant, a lawyer named Nidhi Hegde, 34, resides in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East. She regularly feeds dogs in her area. On September 11, at 8.50 pm, she received a call from her acquaintance Akshay Gangavane, informing her that a white car had struck a dog she regularly fed. The incident occurred at the Sapphire heights outgate Junction in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East, and that he had nabbed the driver.

Subsequently, she arrived at the scene and saw a black dog lying on the ground. She immediately contacted veterinarian Manish Garje and asked him to come to the scene. Garje arrived shortly thereafter, examined the dog, and declared it dead.

Hegde noted the car’s registration number as MH 03 EG 0388 and learned that the driver was Satyendra Rudral Vishwakarma. She then approached Samta Nagar police and filed a complaint against Vishwakarma, leading to the registration of the FIR.

