Mumbai: Wife and boyfriend arrested for killing husband in Sakinaka

Pixabay

A 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend are arrested by the Sakinaka Police for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body inside the bed of their house in Andheri East.

The incident occurred on July 18 after the smell of the body spread in the society and the residents informed the police. According to Mid-day, the accused wife and her boyfriend killed the man with a steel piggy bank and later strangled him to death with a pillow.

After the body was found, the police immediately rushed it to the hospital for the postmortem.

The accused wife is identified as Rubina Khan, who stayed with her husband Naseem Khan at a rented house Andheri's Sakinaka area. The other accused is identified as Saif Khan, Rubina's boyfriend and nephew of the deceased man.

After checking the call records of the husband and wife, the police called the nephew to collect the body of the deceased for final rights. However, they noticed the scratch marks on his neck and then interrogated him. He confessed the crime and his relationship with Rubina.

The couple got married in 2017 and used to fight frequently at home. On June 13, Khan and Rubina had a fight after he found out about her affair. When Khan was asleep, Rubina hit him and he fell unconscious. Panicked Rubina called out to Saif, and the duo strangled him with a pillow.