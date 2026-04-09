Mumbai: Widow Of 2023 Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting Victim Opposes Accused's Transfer To Mental Hospital | ANI

Mumbai: The widow of Asgar Shaikh, a victim of the August 2023 Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting case, has moved the sessions court to revoke a recent order directing that the accused, dismissed RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, be transferred to Thane mental hospital for a fresh evaluation.

The widow, in her plea, has claimed that prior medical evaluations have already revealed that Chaudhary’s mental health is stable. She alleged that the evaluation report has been suppressed from the court. In the application filed through advocates Karim Pathan, Fazal and Shehzad Pathan, she prayed that the suspect be shifted back to the Thane prison.

“Multiple eyewitnesses have testified to the accused’s virulent communal hatred towards the Muslim community. A viral video independently substantiates the motive. The offence was not a moment of madness but an act of premeditated religious targeting,” reads the application. She prayed that Chaudhary should not be allowed to use the judicial process to delay the trial.

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