Mumbai: Why force us to study Marathi when higher education is in English? ask students

Mumbai: Students, parents and teachers of both state and private board schools are irked with the decision of the state government to make Marathi language a mandatory subject from Class 1 to 10 in all schools of Maharashtra. Students and teachers of state-run schools revealed the word mandatory takes away their freedom of choice. Members of private board schools said their students come from different states and would find it difficult to cope with Marathi.

On Thursday, in the legislative assembly, state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that Marathi language will be a mandatory subject from Class 1 to 10 in all schools. Gaikwad said, “All schools, including state board, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB and private boards, will have Marathi as a mandatory subject from Class 1 to 10. An inquiry will be initiated against schools that do not follow this rule along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.”

Why is the government compelling us to study Marathi when there is no application of the language in higher education, questioned students. Sandeep Pednekar, a student, said, “Once we complete Class 10, we have to pursue higher education in English. Every stream whether Science, Commerce, diploma or vocational training is in English, then why should we forcefully study Marathi?”

Students revealed the difficulties in coping with junior college and higher education when they study regional languages like Marathi and complete school from vernacular mediums. Tanushree Nikam, a student who studied in a Marathi medium school, said, “The government has no idea how difficult it is for us when we study Marathi for almost 10 years in school and are suddenly expected to learn everything in English once we reach Class 11. We should not be forced to study a language just because the state government considers it as its pride and culture.”

Our students come from different states and cannot cope with Marathi in Class 8, revealed teachers of private and international board schools. A teacher of an international board school said, “We have students who come from different states and find it difficult to even understand basics of Marathi language.” A principal of a private board school said, “Students often join us in Class 8 and it is difficult for them to cope with a language that is mandatory.”

Students and teachers revealed they are not against Marathi language, but are irked with the idea of making any language mandatory. Neeraj Lalwani, a teacher said, “The state can give multiple options of languages to students. Let students decide what they want to learn instead of forcing anything upon them.”