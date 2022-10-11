Mumbai: Why did Bollywood celebrity Saif Ali Khan move MahaRERA? | FPJ

Mumbai, Oct. 11: Not only ordinary property buyers who put in their life savings and hard-earned money to purchase a piece of real estate are compelled to move to Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), but also celebrities have to seek its intervention.

Recently, a Bollywood celebrity who also has a royal lineage –Saif Ali Khan Pataudi moved MahaRERA seeking reliefs such as compensation amounting to Rs 7.46 crore along with 18% interest for delayed possession, set off in the amount due to be paid to the developer Orbit Enterprises, a temporary injunction from the builder seeking dues to the tune of about Rs 2.34 crore.

The property in focus is the INS Building which was renamed as MidCity in Mumbai’s business district of Bandra Kurla Complex, where the actor had bought three commercial spaces on the seventh and eighth floors for an agreed sum of just over Rs 53.34 crore. At the time of booking, it was assured that possession would be provided by July 2017, which did not happen.

A check by the actor revealed that not only was the project’s completion date changed to December 2019 but the project has been renamed as well to MidCity. He claimed that the developer even failed to execute and register new agreements. Hence, the Nawab of Pataudi sought compensation and relief through a MahaRERA order.

The developer refuted the actor’s claims and referred to certain delays due to reasons beyond their control wherein the company had to approach judicial authorities for resolution. In another matter, the builder referred to a Writ Petition that is subjudice in the Bombay High Court since 2017 and the company cannot be held liable for that delay as well.

Part Occupation Certificate for the project was obtained only in February 2021, which also housed the actor's premises. The developer then approached the actor to take possession of the units, but he neither took possession nor made the balance payment. Instead of conceding to the demands, the realtor made a counter-demand that he should make the balance payment with interest for the delay.

On the matter, MahaRERA Member Mahesh Pathak passed an order providing partial relief to both parties but struck down some prayers sought by Saif Ali Khan Pataudi.

The developer will now have to hand over possession within a fortnight from the judgement, pay interest to the Bollywood celebrity for delayed possession starting from February 2018 till February 2021 for the amount paid, and also the actor paying interest to Orbit Enterprises for the delay in payment from the date of default till the actual payment date.