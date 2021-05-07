Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and other Bollywood stars who own lavish homes in Dubai

Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, is not just Bollywood's favourite holiday and shopping destination anymore! The beautiful city has also become 'home away from home' for A-list Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan among others.
Here's a list of b-town stars who own lavish homes in the stunning 'City of Gold':
Shah Rukh Khan
The superstar, who headlined #BeMyGuest campaign aimed to promote tourism in the UAE, owns a plush 6-bedroom mansion in Palm Jumeirah. The holiday home named Jannat was reportedly gifted to Shah Rukh Khan by Nakheel Public Joint Stock Company.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, talking about the city, SRK said, "Dubai is a second home to me. Whether I am here (Dubai) on vacation with my family and friends, or my many business trips here for shoots, it's a city that I truly relate to on many levels - driven, passionate and spirited."
Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who's married to British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra, owns an apartment in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa - world's tallest building. The lavish house was gifted to Shilpa by Raj on their wedding anniversary.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
The actors own a house on at Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah. According to propheadlines, the property cost ranges from 15 to 35 million UAE Dirhams. Aishwarya and Abhishek bought the luxury home in 2013.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan is among the other Bollywood celebrities who have invested in properties in the city. He reportedly owns an apartment in The Address Downtown.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor bought a 2-BHK flat in Dubai during the shooting of '24'. It is reportedly located at Al Furjan, near Discovery Gardens.
In 2016, Anil, in an press conference said, "It’s a modest apartment. I feel anybody who invests should stay within the line they can afford and not overstretch themselves. My apartment here is affordable and in a good location."
Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan bought several apartments in the city, in 2013, as a 'family investment'. The houses are located in Dubai's Business Bay, which is known for its high-rises, stylish apartments buildings, and swanky hotels.