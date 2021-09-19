Mumbai: When city bids farewell to the Lord, cops will be on their toes

The city police are all geared up for Ganesh immersions that will take place on Sunday. Police officials have been deployed at all immersion spots and patrolling has been stepped up.

The traffic police has issued several notifications to regulate traffic movement. These will come into effect from Sunday noon till Monday 6am. As many as 53 roads will be closed for traffic, while 55 others will be made one-way. Parking restrictions will also be imposed on 99 roads on Sunday.

Also, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the police has banned gathering of five or more people. Devotees will also have to follow Covid-safety protocols. Police officials will be deployed at sensitive areas and immersions spots across the city.

Security arrangements like lighting, cranes, swimmers, ambulances, fire brigades will be undertaken in coordination with the concerned departments. “Anti-sabotage measures like night patrolling and good-morning squad operations will be undertaken, the police said.

Extra manpower like 100 police officials, 1,500 sleuths from the local arms department, SRPF and CRPF officials, 500 home guards and 275 constables will be deployed.

Five traffic police control rooms have been set up at important immersion places like Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, Juhu beach, Malad Malvani T-junction and Ganesh Ghat in Powai. Watch towers have been erected at strategic places to monitor and regulate traffic. Several roads have been barricaded to control the crowd.

Various NGOs, too, will be assisting the traffic police on Sunday to control the crowd and traffic. Even BMC officials will be stationed at strategic locations to handle breakdowns.

According to a notification issued by the traffic department, 21 roads will be closed in south Mumbai. The areas that will be affected are Nathabhai Parekh Marg, Jeenabai Mulji Rathod Marg, V P Road, B J Road, R R Road, C P Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Marg, Lamington Road, Girgaum, Sandhurst Road, Hughes Road, Dr. BA Road, S S Rao Road, Sane Guruji Marg, 2nd Sutar Galli, 2nd Kumbharwada, Dattaram Lad Marg, Dr. E Borges Road and Jerbai Wadia Road. Another 27 roads will be made one-way and parking restrictions will be implemented at 39 places. All goods vehicles will be banned on Ramchandra Bhatt Marg in Dongri, except those carrying Ganesh idols.

On the Central line, nine roads will be shut, which includes Ranade Road, Shivaji Park Road No. 3 and 4, both bounds of Keluskar Marg, N C Kelkar Marg, M B Raut Marg and Tilak Bridge. Eleven roads will be one-way, while goods vehicles will be banned on 13 roads and 24 parking restrictions will be imposed.

Meanwhile, on the Eastern line, 11 roads will be closed. These are Hemu Kalani Marg, Gidwani Marg, Ghatalgaon, LBS Marg in Kurla, Bhattipada Marg, Jangal Mangal Marg, Dumping Road and LBS Marg in Mulund, along with Sarvoday Nagar. Parking restrictions will be imposed at 14 places.

In the Western suburbs, 12 roads will be shut for vehicular traffic like Juhu, Juhu Tara Road, Link Road, Tagore Road, Shamrao Parulekar Marg in Vile Parle and Janardan Mhatre Road, along with Aarey Colony Road, SV Road, MG Road in Kandivali (W), Caesar Road, JP Road, Panch Marg in Andheri (W) and Lokmanya Tilak Marg in Borivali (W). Over 17 roads will be turned one way and 22 will have parking restrictions.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:39 AM IST