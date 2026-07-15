Mumbai: Western Railway's Vaitarna Rail Bridge Completed As ₹3,578-Crore Virar–Dahanu Quadrupling Project Crosses 60 Per Cent Completion

Newly completed Vaitarna rail bridge marks a key milestone in the Virar–Dahanu quadrupling project as construction progresses towards its 2028 completion target | File Photo

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The Western Railway's ambitious Virar–Dahanu quadrupling project has achieved a major construction milestone with the completion of the 628-metre-long Vaitarna rail bridge, marking steady progress on one of Mumbai's most important suburban rail expansion projects.

With overall physical work now crossing the 60% mark, officials say the project has entered a crucial phase and is on track for completion by March 2028.

Major Construction Milestone

The newly completed Bridge No. 92 across the Vaitarna River is among the most critical structures on the 64-km corridor, where two additional railway lines are being laid alongside the existing double line between Virar and Dahanu Road. The second river bridge, Bridge No. 93, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by December this year.

Once finished, the Rs 3,578-crore project will significantly increase the corridor's capacity, allowing more suburban and long-distance trains to operate while reducing congestion on one of Western Railway's busiest routes.

Work is also progressing across stations and railway infrastructure along the route. At Virar, Platforms 3A and 4A have been widened and extended, while the new Platform 5A for 12-coach suburban trains has been completed.

New station buildings have been completed at Vaitarna and Kelve Road, while major station redevelopment work is underway at Palghar, Boisar and other stations.

Construction of foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, subways and other passenger facilities is also advancing. The main civil work of the road overbridge at Level Crossing No. 55A has been completed, with finishing works in progress.

Project Gains Momentum

MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas Sopan Wadekar said the project has gained momentum after key hurdles related to land acquisition and statutory approvals were resolved.

Forest and mangrove clearances, along with permission from NPCIL for land required for a new goods yard at Boisar, have enabled faster execution across multiple sections.

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Once completed, the quadrupling project is expected to transform rail operations on the northern suburban corridor by improving punctuality, increasing train capacity, and supporting future passenger and freight growth.

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