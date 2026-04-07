Mumbai: Western Railway Launches 2 New 15-Car Train Services On Virar–Dahanu Line

Mumbai: Western Railway [WR] Launches 2 New 15-Car Train Services On Virar–Dahanu Line | file pic

Palghar: Two new 15-car rakes have arrived at the Virar carshed as Western Railway (WR) has, for the first time, introduced 15-car local train services on the Virar-Dahanu Road section.

The move comes as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to expand northward, with a growing number of office-goers relocating to Dahanu and commuting daily to the city. A day earlier, WR and the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) conducted a successful trial run, indicating that regular commercial operations are likely to begin this month.

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According to senior railway officials, a total of 17 existing 12-car services will be upgraded to 15-car trains. Of these, eight services will operate on the newly upgraded Virar-Dahanu stretch, while the remaining nine will strengthen the high-traffic Churchgate-Virar corridor.

The infrastructure required to support these longer trains has been completed in a record four months. Under the Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project, MRVC widened platforms 3A and 4A at Virar station from 6.5mt to 10.5mt. In addition to widening and extending existing platforms, a new home platform, 5A, has been constructed on the western side of the station.

These upgrades are crucial for safely accommodating longer rakes and managing commuter flow at one of the network’s busiest hubs. The enhancements are expected to boost overall capacity, helping address rising passenger volumes.

By introducing longer trains and expanding platform space, the railway aims to ease chronic overcrowding and provide a smoother, more efficient commuting experience on the Western suburban line.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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