Mumbai: Western railway's senior official surprises track maintainers on their birthdays

Birthdays are special for each one of us, and it becomes even more special when your colleagues celebrate it at work. On Wednesday, senior officials of western railway celebrated track maintainers birthdays near Andheri station of the western railway.

During an ongoing inspection when Arvind Kumar, Senior Section Engineer of the western railway came to know about the birthday of one of his track maintainers namly Munna Kumar, Mr Kumar immediately arranged a cake to celebrate the birthday on track between Andheri and Jogeshwari, a place where the staff spends most of his time.



"It was just another day at work for him until I showed up with the cake",’ said Arvind Kumar, Senior Section Engineer of western railway Mumbai central division .‘When we started singing Happy Birthday... he became really emotional. I’ll never forget the look of bewilderment and then joy on his face as he slowly realised what was going on.’ Arvind Kumar told FPJ on Thursday.



"It was around 1 pm. I noticed my bossess coming towards, me walking on the track, unaware about his plan ( of my birthday celebration) I started working more carefully," said Munna Kumar adding that when he wished him he was speechless.

"It was the first time when some officer recognised this special day for me and celebrated it, It made me emotional" added Munna Kumar.



"It does not only boost up my moral but increase the respect of all train maintainers who are forced to work in hot summer, cold winter and rain," said Munna Kumar.

"Munna Kumar works in safety category throughout the day in scorching heat to serve railway but never got this type of gesture, hence, it was really motivating to him and his team members," said an official of WR.

Munna Kumar, basically from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, joined the western railway as a track maintainer in 2019 and shifted to Mumbai. Since 2019 he is continuously working in the western railway, Mumbai central division.

Asked about his nature of job, Munna Kumar said , "Track maintainers need to walk along the track checking the condition of the track, attends minor works like tightening/providing clamps, joints etc. Track maintainers are responsible for repairs and maintenance of the railway track."

Munna Kumar ( 28) is a graduate from Bihar, living in Andheri east with his wife for last two years.

Asked about the birthday celebration, he said, "As usual when I left home for duty on Wednesday, my wife wished me and said try to come on time in the evening, I replied to her, today's work schedule is a little harder, a live inspection of the track by superiors is planned, my wife said, I can understand your problem but please try to come early. After the birthday celebration on track when I informed her, she was also surprised. Because neither me nor she was expecting this type of gesture from my seniors."

When contacted, Ajay Kumar Singh, a senior leader of western railway mazdoor sangh , said, "I don't remember this type of birthday celebration of a gangmen (track maintainers) on track when officers are working. It's definitely a good move, other officers also need to follow this. This type of gesture not only boosts up the morale of our 4th class workers but also increases the bonding between officers and workers which will definitely improve the performance as well as level of dedication."

Thursday, April 07, 2022