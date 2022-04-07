Western Railway achieves highest ever freight loading in 2021-22 creating a new milestone

Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains have been traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving, even during the difficult time of the COVID pandemic. Through sustained efforts, WR has achieved freight loading of 87.91% in financial year 2021-22 which is 8.9% more than last year of 80.71 MT. This achievement has also broken the 7 year old record set in 2014-15 of 87.29 MT. Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway congratulated team WR on achieving this feat.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, turning crisis into opportunity, Western Railway has significantly increased its loading in Coal, Cement, Salt, Auto rakes, Container and Iron & Steel segments. During FY 2021-22 Western Railway has achieved its best-ever loading in Container (25.13.MT), Cement (14.61 MT), Iron & Steel (2.08 MT), Salt (7.41 MT) and Automobile (395 rakes).

Thakur further stated that revenue from goods in FY 2021-22 is approx. Rs. 10858 Cr which is 8.22 % higher than last year. Western Railway also achieved the highest revenue from Container traffic of Rs. 2429.18 Cr – making it the highest on Indian Railways. In addition to this, Western Railway had its several firsts in FY 2021-22, such as Commissioning of the First Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal of M/s CONCOR served by Varnama (CGMV) of Vadodara Division on 29th March 2022, Loading of Textiles for the first time in NMG rakes from Surat area, Leasing of Parcel Van in Rajdhani Express, etc. WR ran a total of 198 Kisan Rail Parcel Special trains fetching a revenue of Rs. 20.29 Cr for the transportation of onions, garlic, chikoo, raw bananas, etc. Western Railway also commissioned new goods shed in the FY 2021-22 at Dhoraji, Runija, Asarva, Kharirohar Road and Ranavav to boost freight traffic from these areas. In 2021-22 WR added new and additional traffic comprising 2829 rakes which have generated a revenue of Rs. 1030.64 Cr.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:57 PM IST