 Mumbai: Western Railway Upgrades 320 Stations With Advanced Electronic Interlocking System To Boost Safety And Efficiency
Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Mumbai: Western Railway has successfully implemented an Electronic Interlocking (EI) System at 320 of its stations, marking a significant upgrade in the region's rail infrastructure. This new system aims to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and train movement precision across the network.

According to WR, EI System offers substantial advantages over traditional mechanical interlocking systems by reducing the risk of human error and minimizing potential failures. Unlike older systems that rely heavily on physical components, the EI System uses computer-based technology to control signals, points, and level-crossing gates. This shift to a digital system also facilitates easier updates to track layouts and signal plans via software changes, rather than requiring physical modifications.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway stated that the railway is in the process of replacing all its electrical signalling installations with this advanced technology. Out of 513 interlocked stations, 320 have been equipped with the EI System and Universal Fail Safe Block Instrument. The remaining stations are expected to receive similar upgrades in the near future.

"The EI System is designed to be fail-safe; if it encounters a problem, all signals will automatically turn red, halting train operations to prevent accidents. Additionally, the system is compatible with KAVACH technology and the Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) system, further improving operational efficiency and safety" he said.

"This technological advancement not only bolsters safety by preventing conflicting routes and signal errors but also enhances the speed and efficiency of train operations, reflecting Western Railway's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure" said a senior official of WR.

