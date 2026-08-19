Mumbai: Western Railway TTE Injured During Ticket Check At Andheri Station

A Western Railway ticket examiner sustained an injury during a ticket-checking operation at Andheri station on Tuesday evening | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: A Western Railway ticket-checking staffer was injured during a ticket-checking operation at Andheri station on Tuesday evening after an alleged altercation with a passenger travelling without a ticket. The passenger was handed over to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action.

Ticket Examiner Prakash Dubey, attached to the Western Railway AC local squad, was checking tickets on a Virar-Dadar local at around 6.40 pm, after Borivali, when he found a passenger travelling without a ticket. Dubey asked him to pay the penalty, following which the passenger reportedly said he would arrange for a ticket.

Passenger Handed Over To GRP

When the train reached Andheri, Dubey asked the passenger to get down. According to the TTE's account, the passenger allegedly pushed him on the platform while trying to flee, causing Dubey to fall and sustain an injury above his left eye. Despite the injury, Dubey caught hold of the passenger with the help of senior staffer Ganesh Rokade, who took him to the TTE office.

Dubey informed the Master Office and was taken to an Andheri dispensary before being referred to a hospital through the GRP for medical examination.

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CCTV Footage Under Examination

However, Senior PI Sachin Gavte said there was no confirmed evidence of an assault on the TTE. “There was no assault on the TTE. It is not clear how he sustained the injury. CCTV footage is being examined,” he said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and other details to establish what exactly happened during the incident.

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