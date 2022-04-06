Mumbai: Western Railway to run summer special train between Bandra Terminus- Jaipur

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run a Summer Special train on Special fare between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

Train No. 09724/09723 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Summer Special [24 Trips]

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 09.30 hrs & will reach Jaipur at 06.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 14th April till 30th June, 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09723 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jaipur every Wednesday at 08.10 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 13th April till 29th June, 2022.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Chittaurgarh Jn, Bhilwara, Mandal, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh stations in both directions. This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09724 will open from 7th April, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

ALSO READ Central Railway retains its number one position in Non-Fare Revenue on Indian Railways

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:20 PM IST