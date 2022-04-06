Central Railway retains its number one position in Non-Fare Revenue on Indian Railways

Central Railway continued its winning streak by retaining the number one position in non-fare revenue among all the Zonal Railways. During the financial year 2021-22, the revenue on this account is Rs.40.41 crores as compared to Rs.20.92 crores during the financial year 2020-21, which is an increase of 93.16%.

Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune Divisions have awarded works under ‘Hybrid OBHS contracts on earning modes’ for 6 trains with an annual license fee of Rs.40.5 lakh for one year. Under this scheme, exterior and interior advertising, infotainment, train vending of multipurpose items including disposable linen and promotional rights are allowed to licensee. This will lead to savings on OBHS and bedroll services. In addition contract for vending of non-catering items to onboard passengers on Nagpur division, app based e-wheelchair services etc are major non-fare revenue sources. A pilot project for Comprehensive On-board Passenger Services in Mahanagri Express is also in process.

Central Railway registered its highest ever parcel revenue of Rs.322.82 crores for the financial year 2021-22 which is 106.86% more than the revenue of Rs.156.06 crores achieved during the financial year 2020-21. This is a remarkable achievement in view of the aftermath of the challenging Covid pandemic.

Central Railway also created a record of running the most number of Kisan Rail services on Indian Railways. The growth in parcel traffic is mainly driven by successful running of Kisan Rail carrying perishable traffic from the area to the far-flung markets of the country. In the financial year 2021-22, Kisan Rail has made 946 trips to various destinations transporting 3.46 lakh tonnes which is the highest on Indian Railways. Since its inception on 7th August 2020, Kisan Rail has made 1173 trips till date, transporting 4.17 lakh tonnes of agricultural produce across the country.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that parcel transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and the most environment- friendly option available for customers and Central Railway’s efforts in setting up of Business Development Units in all its divisions has provided easy access to businessmen, traders and dealers to transport their goods quickly. He also said Kisan Rail has proved to be a big success story which has greatly benefited farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:15 PM IST