Mumbai: Western Railway to run Holi Special Trains on special fare between Surat and Madgaon ; check timetable here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, during Holi festival, Western Railway has decided to run Holi Special Trains on Special Fare between Surat and Madgaon.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the train is as under:

· Train No. 09193/09194 Surat – Madgaon Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09193 Surat – Madgaon Special will depart from Surat on Thursday, 17th March, 2022 at 19.50 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 12.30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09194 Madgaon – Surat Special will depart from Madgaon on Friday 18th March, 2022 at 13.40 hrs and will reach Surat at 08.35 hrs, the next day. En route this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

*The booking of Train No. 09193 will open from 6th March, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.*

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.*

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:21 PM IST