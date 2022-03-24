Mumbai: Western Railway to run five pairs of festival special trains as regular trains; check details here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, five pairs of Festival Special Trains are being regularised. Hence, these trains will now run with revised regular train numbers from July, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 02989 Dadar – Ajmer SF Festival Special which was notified upto 30th June, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 12989 Dadar – Ajmer Express with effect from 2nd July, 2022.

Train No. 09707 Bandra Terminus – Sri Ganganagar Special which was notified upto 02nd July, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus – Sri Ganganagar Amrapura Aravali Express with effect from 3rd July, 2022.

Train No. 02474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner SF Special which was notified upto 28th June, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Express with effect from 5th July, 2022.

Train No 02490 Dadar – Bikaner SF Special which was notified upto 29th June, 2022 is being regularised as Train No 12490 Dadar – Bikaner Express with effect from 3rd July, 2022

Train No. 04818 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Special which was notified upto 1st July, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 20484 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express with effect from 5th July, 2022

The booking of Train No 12989, 14702, 22474, 12490 and 20484 will open on 25th March, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

ALSO READ Western Railway undertakes re-girdering work of bridge at Jogeswari

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:46 PM IST