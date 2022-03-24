Western Railway undertakes re-girdering work of bridge at Jogeswari

With a view to enhance the safety and increase speed in train operations, Western Railway has successfully undertaken the re-girdering work of Bridge No. 43 located at Jogeshwari. The existing steel girders on the Fast line tracks have been replaced with PSC girders by undertaking a seven hours jumbo block on Sunday, 20th March, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in yet another boost to infrastructural upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, two old steel girders of 9.15 meter length has been replaced with PSC girder slabs of 10.280 meter length on the two fast line track at Bridge no. 43 located near Jogeshwari during a 7 hour jumbo block. The steel girders are prone to constant corrosion & deterioration due to the proximity to the sea and the humid weather. This reduces the codal life of such steel bridges. Thus to enhance safety, the steel girders have been replaced with PSC girders. The PSC girders will ensure durability and can withstand all kinds of weather, thereby ensuring safer & speedier train operations. This will also enhance the load bearing capacity of the tracks.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:30 PM IST