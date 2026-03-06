Mumbai: Western Railway To Operate Midnight Block Between Mahim & Santacruz On March 8; Check Timings

Mumbai Local Train Update | Representational Image

Mumbai: According to a tweet by the Western Railway, there will be a jumbo block after midnight on Sunday, March 8, to carry out essential maintenance work on the suburban network.

The block will be conducted from 1:00 am to 4:30 am on the UP and DOWN slow lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations in order to facilitate track maintenance, signalling upgrades and overhead equipment repairs.

Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block from 1:00 hrs to 4:30 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 7th/8th March, 2026, on the UP and DOWN Slow lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations for maintenance of track, signalling systems and overhead equipment.… pic.twitter.com/8Q0lMwukz2 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 6, 2026

According to a press release issued by Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek with the tweet, during the block period, all DOWN slow line trains will be diverted and operated on the DOWN fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations. However, due to inadequate platform lengths at certain stations, trains operating on the fast line will follow a unique halting pattern.

The diverted trains will halt twice at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road stations to allow passengers to board and alight safely since the platform is smaller at these stations. Meanwhile, trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations.

Western Railway has also stated that a few suburban services may remain cancelled during the maintenance window. Passengers travelling during the late-night hours are advised to check the updated schedule before planning their journey.

A detailed list of affected will be available with the Station Masters at all suburban railway stations along the section so that commuters can obtain accurate information.

Despite the temporary night disruption, Western Railway has clarified that there will be no block during daytime hours on Sunday, March 8, 2026, across the suburban section.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

