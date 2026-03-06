India vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Western Railway Announces Special Superfast Trains Between Mumbai & Ahmedabad |

Mumbai, March 6: With passenger traffic expected to rise sharply ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 finals, Western Railway has announced the operation of special superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad to ease travel demand on one of the busiest routes in western India.

According to an official statement issued by Western Railway, the special services are being introduced to provide additional travel options and ensure a smoother journey for passengers planning trips during the peak period.

Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush

Western Railway officials said two additional superfast special trains will run between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad on select dates. These services will operate on special fares and are aimed at managing the anticipated surge in travellers heading towards Gujarat and Mumbai during the cricket season.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said the additional trains are being introduced in response to increasing demand from passengers during the busy travel period.

Train Schedule And Timings

Train number 09027 will depart from Mumbai Central on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 23:45 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 08:30 hrs the following morning.

The return service, train number 09028, will leave Ahmedabad on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 03:00 hrs and arrive at Mumbai Central at 11:15 hrs on the same day.

Another special service, train number 09021, will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 06:20 hrs and reach Ahmedabad at 12:40 hrs the same day.

Its return journey, train number 09022, will depart Ahmedabad at 15:10 hrs and reach Mumbai Central at 21:45 hrs on Sunday.

Halts And Coach Facilities

Both special trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch and Vadodara stations in both directions.

Train number 09027 and 09028 will include First AC, AC 2 Tier and AC 3 Tier coaches, offering comfortable long distance travel options.

Meanwhile, train number 09021 and 09022 will feature premium coaches including Vistadome, Executive Anubhuti, Executive Chair Car and AC Chair Car, providing passengers with a more luxurious travel experience.

Booking Details

Bookings for train numbers 09027 and 09028 will open on March 6, while reservations for train numbers 09021 and 09022 will begin on March 7.

Passengers can book tickets at Passenger Reservation System counters or through the IRCTC website. Detailed information regarding timings, halts and coach composition is available on the official Indian Railways enquiry portal.

