Mumbai: Western Railway to increase passenger capacity of slow lines on Andheri-Virar section

While Mumbaikars await for local trains to open its doors for everyone, the Western Railway (WR) is all set to increase passenger capacity of slow lines on the Andheri-Virar section.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the WR will add 25 per cent capacity, via more coaches, per train on the stretch by the year-end. The WR has also accelerated the work on extending platforms to accommodate these longer 15-car trains on the slow line.
An official told the leading daily that the project of extending platforms to enable 15-car trains to take a halt at the crowded Andheri and Virar section was sanctioned in 2017-18 and will complete by December 2020.
Meanwhile, after introducing QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations, the Central Railway has said it is prepared to begin local train services, and are waiting government's directives.
On August 23, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that a decision on allowing journalists to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai, currently being operated for those employed in essential services, will be taken in coming days.
Currently, limited services of suburban trains are being operated in Central, Western and Harbour lines only for those employed in essential sectors including employees of state and Central governments. Suburban train services resumed only for emergency and essential service staff from June. Operations of suburban trains, which are called as the lifeline of Mumbai, have been shut for people since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
