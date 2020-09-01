Mumbai: Western Railway to increase passenger capacity of slow lines on Andheri-Virar section

While Mumbaikars await for local trains to open its doors for everyone, the Western Railway (WR) is all set to increase passenger capacity of slow lines on the Andheri-Virar section.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the WR will add 25 per cent capacity, via more coaches, per train on the stretch by the year-end. The WR has also accelerated the work on extending platforms to accommodate these longer 15-car trains on the slow line.

An official told the leading daily that the project of extending platforms to enable 15-car trains to take a halt at the crowded Andheri and Virar section was sanctioned in 2017-18 and will complete by December 2020.