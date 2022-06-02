Mumbai: Western Railway to enhance and increase speed in train operations in certain sections including Churchgate

Mumbai: Plan for safe, comfortable streets at Churchgate station | PTI

Western Railway(WR) has decided to enhance and increase the speed in train operations in certain sections including Churchgate and Andheri -Goregaon section of harbour line.

"WR has eased speed restrictions on Harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations as well as removed subway protrusion at Churchgate station to relax speed restrictions recently" said an official adding that WR has also completed the work of removing subway protrusion on Platform No. 1/2 at Churchgate station. The sidewall and the roof of the subway have been removed and stainless-steel railings have been provided instead. The speed restriction has been eased from 20 kmph to 30 kmph. This will facilitate faster reception and dispatch of suburban trains to and from Churchgate station.

"Besides this, speed restriction on bridge number 46 of harbour line between Andheri Goregaon has been also relaxed. Earlier there was a speed restriction of 40 kmph per hour , but now suburban trains will run with the speed of 80 kmph ( sectional speed) on the said bridge " further added officials.

Earlier, speed restriction between Vangaon - Dahanu Road was also eased in first half of May 2022.

"Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the tracks, the local trains had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph between Vangaon - Dahanu Road section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion in the first half of May 2022, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed" said an WR officials.

These works will not only enhance the mobility of trains over Mumbai Suburban section but also improve punctuality. However asked about reduction in travel time of local trains between Churchgate to Virar, officials said. In term of per train, it will be less than one minutes but in terms of over all punctuality it will help alot".

"If reception and dispatch time of every suburban trains to and from the station decreased by 30 second in the suburban section like Mumbai where trains are running with headway of 4 minutes, then end of the day it will be prove very benifitial in term of improving overall punctuality of suburban services" stated another officials.