Mumbai: Western railway to allow names of commercial brands added to names of its stations, for fee

The western railway all set to allow names of commercial brands to be added to names of its stations, for a fee. However, it will not name the brands in its announcements, and names of individuals cannot be added to station names.

Under this scheme prefix or suffix the brand name (not more than 02 words) or logo to the name of the railway station will be added. Co-branding shall be permitted at all the places in the station building area wherever the name of the railway station is displayed and in the circulating area.This scheme is open for all Central and State government institutions, PSUs, as well as reputed private companies including banks/Financial entities, excluding advertising agencies. The contract for co-branding of stations shall be awarded through open online tendering process for a period of 01 to 03 years.

'In a new policy for earning non-fare revenue, WR has decided that government arms and “reputed business houses” will be allowed to prefix or suffix their brand name or logo to the name of a railway station at all the displays in station premises' Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer of WR told FPJ on Tuesday.

The objective of the policy for Co – Branding of railway stations is to generate non – fare revenue. The idea is to permit the licensee (Brand Owner) to only prefix or suffix its brand name or logo to the name of railway station and such brand name shall not exceed two words.

However, the Co-Branding shall not be permitted on the railway tickets, Public Reservation System (PRS), websites, route maps, in announcements through the Public Address Systems, on the Rail Display Network, amongst others, where the name of the railway station shall be its original name only. Railways has been trying several ways to earn non-fare revenue, especially by leveraging its outdoor advertising spaces at stations for years. This is the latest bid to get a piece of the pie by monetising its outdoor spaces

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:15 PM IST