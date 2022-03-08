History-sheeter database helps detect crimes against women: Western Railway

Mumbai: As part of fortification of women’s safety, the Western Railway (WR) has made a database of 25,000 history sheeters.

One of them was caught on March 6, within three days of snatching a woman’s chain at Goregaon station. The RPF caught him after CCTV surveillance.

WR officials said the team made subtle observations of CCTV footage of various stations between Bandra and Virar.

Continuous surveillance was done and probable movement pattern of the suspects was analysed in the area. Through close monitoring of the footage, two suspects were identified.

The team set into action and apprehended one of the suspects from Goregaon station on March 6. Sources said they showed the footage to the complainant after the theft.

