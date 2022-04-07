Mumbai: Western Railway to add Vista Dome coach in Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

With a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, Western Railway has decided to attach one Vista Dome coach in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis with effect from 11th April, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been augmented with a Vista Dome coach with effect from 11 April 2022 to 10 May 2022. The Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses.

For the purpose of reservation in Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train No.02009/02010 will be applicable i.e the booking of Vista Dome coach will be available as Train No. 02009 /02010 and will be open from 9 th April, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

