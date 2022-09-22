Mumbai: Western Railway sells scrap worth Rs 251 crore

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 250 crore through scrap sales | FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway has always been committed to making all railway establishments and units scrap-free under the “Mission Zero Scrap” initiative. With its consistent efforts, Western Railway crossed yet another milestone and has gained the distinction of becoming the first zone in Indian Railways to surpass the figure of Rs. 250 crores through scrap sale during this financial year.

This outstanding achievement has been made possible under the dynamic and charismatic leadership of Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway and continuous monitoring by Arun Mehta the Principal Chief Materials Manager, Western Railway & his team.

Read Also Western Railway launches second open web girder of Delisle Bridge At Lower Parel

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, going ahead in the direction towards “Zero Scrap Mission”, WR sold scrap worth Rs. 250.99 crore from April 1, 2022, to September 21, 2022.

This is 38% higher than the corresponding period of last year which was Rs 181.27 crore. It is pertinent to mention that in the past four years, Western Railway has sold scrap worth Rs 500 crores which has helped in monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation. In the last financial year, Western Railway had sold scrap worth Rs. 513.46 crore.