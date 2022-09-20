Western Railway launches second open web girder of Delisle Bridge At Lower Parel

In a major boost to infrastructural upgradations & with a view to enhance the safety in train operations over Mumbai suburban section, Western Railway has successfully undertaken the launching of the second Open Web girder of Delisle Bridge located at Lower Parel. This work was undertaken by the Construction Department of WR & was successfully completed on Sunday, 18th September, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, despite the continuous rainfall in Mumbai Suburban section, the launching of the second girder of Delisle ROB was successfully carried out. It is worthwhile to mention that the assembling & erection of the second Open Web Girder was completed in a record period of less than 3 months. This was the longest (90 meter) & weighing about 1045 MT girder with single span 65 degree skew ever launched in Western Railway. Launching of the first girder was completed on 22nd June, 2022. The launching of the second OWG of Delisle ROB began on 15th June, 2022 and was completed during available marginal traffic & power block only, without any major traffic repercussions. The work was carried out under close monitoring of a team of 15 railway engineers and agency alongwith consultants engineers in last 5 days. A massive team comprising of 8 supervisors and 102 labourers were deployed round the clock in this mammoth task, which is also a first of its kind for Western Railway.

Giving more details about the newly launched girders of Delisle ROB, Thakur mentioned that the ROB has a skew of 65 degree with railway tracks and located at the north end of Lower Parel station. Synchronised displacement controlled strand jacks was introduced for the first time on WR. High Quality structural steel (E-450 grade) was procured while Stainless steel (SS-550) grade was used in reinforcement bars in substructure. Also, the superstructure is coated with special anti-corrosive paint which is having corrosion resistance equivalent to cold galvanizing coating. The Design and drawing of the superstructure was approved by RDSO owing to non-standard open web girder. Subsequent to the completion of the launching of girders, the work on laying the road surfaces will begin shortly.

Thakur further stated that Delisle ROB of MCGM at Lower Parel is a key connector in the city. It is effectively the only pathway to the Lower Parel office district for rail commuters who live in the eastern suburbs. These commuters travel by train upto Currey Road station and use this bridge to cross over into Lower Parel to reach Commercial Compounds such as Kamala Mills, High Street Phoenix and Peninsula Park, etc. The bridge is also used by pedestrians who cross from Lower Parel’s east to west and vice versa. It is also a point of entry/exit for commuters from Lower Parel railway station, one of the most crowded in Mumbai’s suburban network. The ROB is also an east-west link for motorists, with 1,200 vehicles using it every hour, as per a conservative estimate.